San Francisco may soon require drivers to make reservation, pay to drive down famous street

California wants to charge drivers to make their way down what is famously known as “Crooked Street” in San Francisco – all in an attempt to alleviate traffic congestion.

Continue Reading Below

A bill allowing the city to impose a pricing and reservation system was approved by state lawmakers on Thursday. It would apply to Lombard Street in San Francisco, a long-time tourist attraction.

Proposed charges could be between $5 and $10 –locals and pedestrians would not be subject to the toll. Final amounts would be determined by city leaders.

More than 2 million people visit the street per year and daily lines can queue up to 10 hours – which has led to traffic around the area that has allegedly deteriorated safety conditions and the quality of life for residents.

The bill needs to be signed off on by Gov. Gavin Newsom. He has until mid-October to approve it.

Advertisement

Existing law prohibits a local agency from imposing a tax, permit fee or other charge for use of its streets.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS