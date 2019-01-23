Saints fans' lawsuit against the NFL is ‘dead in the water,’ Judge Napolitano says

New Orleans Saints season-ticket holders are throwing a legal yellow flag at the National Football League by filing a lawsuit after a no-penalty call during the NFC championship game Sunday.

Continue Reading Below

On Tuesday, Saints fans Tommy Badeaux and Candis Lambert cited mental anguish in New Orleans Civil District Court over a missed pass interference call on Los Angeles Rams corner Nickell Robey-Coleman, according to the New Orleans Advocate.

“It’s dead in the water,” Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano said of the lawsuit against NFL commissioner Roger Goodell during an interview with FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto on Wednesday.

The lawsuit asks a judge to force Goodell to exercise discretion and invoke a rule for "extraordinarily unfair acts" that may result in reversing the results of a game or rescheduling the game from the point of the infraction.

“There’s a rule that gives [Goodell] extraordinary authority, it allows him to nullify the outcome of a game and order a new game,” Napolitano said. “He’s exercised this discretion and decided this is not worthy of a new game.”

Advertisement

Quarterback Drew Brees threw a pass to Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis with under two minutes left in a tie game. A pass interference call on Rams’ Lambert would have given the Saints a first down and run the clock for a potential field goal to win the game.

“I was horrified by the [no] call as was almost everybody that saw it, but there are certain things that the court can’t resolve,” Napolitano said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

The Los Angeles Rams face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.