Royal family's cars: Meghan Markle will be motoring in style

Queen Elizabeth II is quite the car fan.

She has often been spotted behind the wheel of her favorite ride, the Land Rover Defender, among other cars in the royal family’s extensive collection of rare and expensive vehicles. She learned to drive during World War II, when she operate a first-aid truck.

The entire car collection at the royal family’s country estate near Sandringham, England, is worth as much as 10 million British pounds, or about $13.5 million, according to a 2016 report from U.K. car-shopping website Car Keys. Perhaps the most valuable car is a 1900 Daimler Phaeton, the very first royal car. The royal family is also said to own a variety of classic Jaguar, Bentley and Rolls Royce models.

Queen Elizabeth II was also the first customer to take delivery of Bentley’s first SUV, the Bentayga, which can cost more than $200,000.

Here’s a look at some of the cars driven by the queen, Prince Harry—who will marry Meghan Markle this weekend—and other members of the British royal family:

Aston Martin

Prince William drives a car from Buckingham palace to Clarence house as his new wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, sits next to him after their wedding in London April 29, 2011. (REUTERS/Nir Elias / Reuters)

At his wedding, Prince William—with Kate Middleton in the passenger’s seat—drove this Aston Martin DB6 MkII that belongs to his father, Prince Charles.

Bentley

Britain's Queen Elizabeth rides in a car as she arrives with Prince Philip at a service of thanksgiving for her 90th birthday at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain, June 10, 2016. (REUTERS/Peter Nicholls / Reuters)

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip rode in a custom Bentley to St Paul’s Cathedral in London as part of her 90th birthday celebration in 2016.

Range Rover

Britain's Queen Elizabeth is driven in a Range Rover, produced by Jaguar Land Rover, past well wishers on her 90th birthday with Prince Philip in Windsor, west of London, Britain April 21, 2016. (REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/File Photo / Reuters)

This Range Rover parade car carried Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip during a celebration to mark the queen’s 90th birthday.

President Barack Obama and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II get into a car after the President and first lady arrived at Windsor Castle for a private lunch in Windsor, Britain, April, 22, 2016. (REUTERS/Alastair Grant/Pool / Reuters)

The queen was seen climbing into a Ranger Rover during former President Barack Obama’s visit to the U.K.

Aston Martin DB4

Britain's Prince Harry drives an Aston Martin DB4 as he attends a track day for the Royal Foundation Endeavour Fund, at the Goodwood Motor Circuit in Chichester, southern England February 15, 2014. (REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/pool / Reuters)

Prince Harry drove an Aston Martin DB4 at the Goodwood Motor Circuit in southern England for the Royal Foundation Endeavour Fund.

Jaguar

The car carrying Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives at Raffles Hotel in Singapore September 11, 2012. The royal couple are in the city-state for a three-day visit starting on Tuesday as part of a tour to mark Queen (REUTERS/Edgar Su / Reuters) Expand

Prince William and Kate Middleton were driven in a Jaguar during a visit to Singapore.

Rolls-Royce

A Rolls-Royce state car is seen at the Royal Mews in London March 21, 2011. (REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool / Reuters)

Britain’s Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, rode in this Rolls-Royce state car at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding.