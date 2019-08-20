Why restaurant chain Jimmy John's food has consumers 'going crazy'

Restaurant chain Jimmy John’s refuses to use delivery apps like UberEats or Grubhub but the CEO said he’s not dismissing delivery altogether.

Jimmy John’s CEO James North told FOX Business that by keeping delivery in house, he is able to keep food fresher and “consumers are going crazy for it.”

“When I was on six months ago we talked about doubling-down on delivery and our consumers just demand it,” he explained to Stuart Varney on Tuesday. “We are all about fresh fast product at an affordable price delivered to the customer in 15 to 20 minutes.”

North noted while food is not guaranteed to be delivered within 20 minutes, they keep their delivery range very close to their stores.

“Our delivery areas are five minutes from the store. And so what we do is we make a really fast sandwich – the faster we make it—the fresher you get it,” he said. “And the third-party companies cannot do that. They add cost. They add margin. And they add an extreme amount of time.”

North said Jimmy John’s franchisees has around 25,000 delivery drivers across 2,800 stores throughout the U.S.

Delivery accounts for about one-third of business, North noted.