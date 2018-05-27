Recall alert: Spam, other Hormel product found to contain metal pieces

The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a recall of more than 228,000 pounds of canned pork and chicken products – including Spam – made by Hormel, after customers complained that metal objects were found inside.

Hormel’s food items in question were produced on Feb. 8 through Feb. 10, 2018 at the company’s Fremont, Nebraska plant, according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. Four consumer complaints and minor oral injuries have been reported from eating the products, the agency said.

The products include 12-ounce metal cans containing Spam Classic with a “best buy” date of February 2021 and production codes of F020881, F020882, F020883, F020884, F020885, F020886, F020887, F020888 and F020889. These items were shipped throughout the U.S.

Also, 12-ounce metal cans of Hormel Foods Black-Label Luncheon Loaf with a “best buy” date of February 2021 and production codes F02098 and F02108 were recalled. They were shipped only to Guam.

The USDA urges consumers with the recalled products to throw them away or return the items to their places of purchase.

