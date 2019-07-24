Rare tornado rips through Cape Cod

A rare tornado violently tore through Cape Cod Tuesday, creating widespread damages to homes and businesses across three coastal towns in the popular Massachusetts resort area.

The National Weather Service says preliminary data suggests it was a strong EF-1 tornado and reached wind speeds of 110 mph.

A car is crushed under a large tree in Neptune City, N.J., Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Crews are working to restore electricity for hundreds of thousands of people in New Jersey after powerful storms blew across the state the day before. (AP Photo/Seth W Expand

Reports of extensive damage were widespread, with one motel losing its entire roof in the storm. No injuries have been reported.

A steel flag pole bows to the wind framing the second floor of the Cape Sands Inn where a tornado touched down ripping the second floor on the structure, Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in West Yarmouth, Mass. The National Weather Service said radar showed t Expand

Nearly 50,000 people were left without power Tuesday under a local state of emergency.

The National Weather Service says a final report on the tornado will come today.

This is a developing story.