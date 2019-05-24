U-Haul offers some Missouri residents affected by tornado 30 days of free self-storage

U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage to the residents of Jefferson City, Mo. affected by a tornado that devastated the area earlier this week.

The company said in a statement that it was also offering free U-Box container usage to residents.

This image shows the destruction in Jefferson City, Mo., after a tornado hit the city just before midnight Wednesday, May 22, 2019. (AP)

"Since the tornadoes struck late at night, the scale of the damage wasn't immediately clear," Aaron Self, the president of U-Haul Company of Missouri, said in a statement. "But now we know many families lost their homes or sustained devastating property damage. As a leading Jefferson City business, we want to step forward and help our neighbors. They will be able to store their possessions at no cost for one month."

For those interested in using the service, the company suggested contacting U-Haul Moving & Storage of Jefferson City, located at 311 Ellis Blvd., Jefferson City, MO, 65101. The phone number is (573) 635-7244.

There were no deaths reported after a tornado hit Jefferson City, Mo., just before midnight, Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

The National Weather Service confirmed a large and destructive twister moved over Missouri’s capital city shortly before midnight Wednesday, injuring about two dozen people and leaving a path of destruction. Preliminary information indicates the tornado at Jefferson City was an EF-3, which typically carry winds up to 160 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Storms this week in the central U.S. have left at least seven people dead, including three near Golden City, Missouri.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.