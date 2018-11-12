Rare Frank, Barbara Sinatra memorabilia to hit Sotheby’s auction block

article

Sotheby’s unveiled Monday that more than 200 personal items belonging to Frank and Barbara Sinatra are going up for auction.

The collection referred to as Lady Blue Eyes: Property of Barbara and Frank Sinatra will be distributed in a series of auctions in New York starting in December.

The auction house says the items “offer a rare window into the personal lives of the famed couple” throughout their 22-year marriage.

The biggest ticketed items up for bid include Sinatra’s fine art collection that highlights a portrait of “Ol’ Blue Eyes” himself by Norman Rockwell, as well as Barbara Sinatra’s 20-plus-carat diamond engagement ring, in which Frank Sinatra presented to her in a glass of champagne.

Other items include copies of scripts from “Ocean’s 11” and “From Here to Eternity.” The auction will also offer a number of signed letters, books and photographs from every sitting President of the United States, from Harry Truman to Bill Clinton. Frank’s relationship with John F. Kennedy is illustrated by a number of pieces as well.

Sotheby’s said a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center in Rancho Mirage, California. Barbara passed away last May of natural causes. She was 90.

Here is some other memorabilia Sotheby’s will be auctioning in December.

Frank Sinatra at The Palladium Concert Poster

Estimate $3/5,000

Frank Sinatra Celebrity Invitational Blazers

Estimate $1/2,000

Bill Clinton Typed letter signed on White House stationery wishing Frank Sinatra a happy birthday

Estimate $800/1,200

Kirk Douglas

Climbing the Mountain

Inscribed To Frank, who has always been jealous of my singing

Estimate $800/1,200

Walt Kuhn

Girl with Turban (Zuleika)

Estimate $300/500,000