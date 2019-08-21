Random cup of kindness: McDonald's asks people to #BeABrewPerson

McDonald's is hoping to start a "ripple effect of kindness" with a three-day giveaway of McCafe coffee.

"We believe people are good," a McDonald's ad says about the human kindness experiment. "Make sure to keep the good going. Let's show everyone there's a little good around every corner."

The fast-food chain is distributing 500 McCafe cards to restaurant-goers that give them a free small cup of coffee and then they're supposed to hand the card off to someone else.

"Pass it on to someone who is doing good in your world!" McDonald's website says.

McDonald's also suggested even giving it to a complete stranger and sharing their experience by using the hashtag #BeABrewGooder.

The giveaway started today and lasts through Friday.