RadioShack making a comeback, of sorts

RadioShack, the iconic American electronics retailer, is recharging its batteries and readying a comeback of sorts.

The 97-year-old company -- now owned by General Wireless Operations -- announced Thursday it would open more than 100 express locations in HobbyTown stores in the U.S., as part of its partnership with the hobby and toy retailer. RadioShack said last week it would bring its branded electronics to more than 60 HobbyTown franchise store locations nationwide.

“We are excited about the HobbyTown partnership, as it will allow us to re-engage and directly serve our core hobby and DIY communities,” General Wireless Operations CEO Steve Moroneso said in a statement.

The move comes more than a year after RadioShack filed for its second bankruptcy, which it then followed months later by closing all but about 70 company-owned stores. General Wireless bought RadioShack’s assets after the retailer filed for its first Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2015, as competition from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart dethroned the former go-to electronics store.

Now, RadioShack is revamping its online ecommerce platform and focusing on its more than 400 dealer locations and sells electronic parts, computer accessories, batteries, radios, car accessories and more.