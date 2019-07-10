Cristie Kerr on businesses that 'stepped up to raise the purses' in women's golf

The U.S. women’s national soccer team shed light on the pay gap between men and women in professional sports during the 2019 World Cup. LPGA golfer Cristie Kerr believes equal pay begins with businesses.

“In all of sports, women’s sports gets 4 to 5 percent of the spend from corporations," she said during an appearance on FOX Business’ “Mornings with Maria” on Wednesday. "So I think really it's going to take those corporations to step up and see that women’s golf and women’s sports really has value.”

According to Kerr, there are some corporations in women’s golf that have “stepped up to raise the purses” included CME Group, AIG and Evian.

“We are getting there slowly but surely. You have a lot of companies in men’s golf that don’t even spend a dime in women’s golf and I just don’t think that’s right. It is the dawn and age of women and we’re here,” she said.

The purse in the AIG Women’s British Open next month in Milton Keynes, England increased to $4.5 million from $1.2 million in 2018.

The men’s 2019 British Open purse is $10.7 million.