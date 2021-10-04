Powerball: Numbers drawn for $685 million jackpot

The Powerball jackpot for Monday’s lottery drawing reached an estimated $685 million, with a cash option of $485.5 million.

Here are tonight's winning numbers: 66-12-22-54-69. The Powerball is 15, and the Powerplay is 2x.

The jackpot would be the eighth largest in U.S. lottery history and sixth biggest Powerball prize.

Thanks to nearly four months of futility, the Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $685 million, making it the eighth largest in U.S. lottery history. No one has won the game's grand prize since June 5.

Every drawing now sets a record, topping the previous mark of 36 drawings that ended in January 2021. The longer the game goes without a grand prize winner, the larger the payout will grow.

