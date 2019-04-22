Plant-based meat startup Beyond Meat to raise $184M in IPO

The Bill Gates and Tyson Food backed plant-based meat startup Beyond Meat said Monday that it expects to price between $19 and $21 per share ahead of its initial public offering, lifting the California's based company's market value to well over $1 billion.

Continue Reading Below

According to a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, Beyond Meat plans to raise $183.8 million through its IPO to invest in new manufacturing facilities, supply chain capabilities as well as marketing initiatives.

The company who filed for an IPO last November said it plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol "BYND."

According to the filing, the company said it has experienced strong sales growth over the past few years, increasing its net revenues from $16.2 million in 2016 to $87.9 million in 2018 -- a 133 percent compound annual growth rate and a 170 percent increase from 2017 with a net loss of around $29.9 million in 2018. Underwriters for the IPO include Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse and Merrill Lynch.

Founded in 2009 by Ethan Brown, who has remained as the company's CEO, the alternative meat maker has gained popularity with not only customers, but tech billionaires and star athletes.

Advertisement

Early investors in the company include Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Twitter co-founder Biz Stone and former New York Mets captain David Wright.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Wright told FOX Business that the opportunity to invest in a food company with a mission to positively impact the food industry and the planet "really excited" him.

In 2016, Tyson Foods announced it invested a 5 percent stake into the company in an attempt to offer its consumers more choices. Former Tyson Foods CEO Tom Hayes told FOX Business that he sees plant-based protein being a big part of the food industry’s future.

Other retailers including Whole Foods, Kroger and restaurant chain TGI Friday’s have also formed partnerships with the vegan meat maker.

Brown told FOX Business in 2016 that despite critics of the products, its meat is still meat, but it’s just made directly from plants.

“Think of it as an innovation in meat, essentially,” he said.

Brown said the process works by running plant matter through a biological system to make meat.

“What we have done is figure out a way to take those same type of materials from plants and run them through a process of heating, cooling and pressure to create a piece of meat. So, you’re getting essentially the same things in terms of proteins, fats and water, but it’s coming directly through a system that comes from plants versus going through the animal,” he added.

And, while the outcome is the same, so is the taste, according to Brown, minus “all the cholesterol, hormones and other ‘junk’ found in meat products.”

But Beyond Meat isn’t the only company developing meat substitutes that resemble real meat. Impossible Foods and Memphis Meats are other startups creating meat products without using animals.

According to research firm MarketsandMarkets, the global market for meat substitutes is expected to grow steadily from an estimated $4.6 billion in 2018 to $6.4 billion by 2023.