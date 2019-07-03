Pharrell Williams promises internships to more than 100 high school graduates in Harlem

Pharrell Williams promised internships to more than 100 high school graduates in Harlem.

The “Happy” singer made the commitment during his commencement speech for the Harlem Children’s Zone Promise Academy High School last week, according to a video posted by the school.

"Let me be clear: Every member of the 2019 graduating class is guaranteed an internship waiting for them next summer," Williams said in the video.

"The world is watching Harlem, but this renaissance will be different. And believe it or not, with respect, it's gonna actually be better," he added. "The reason why is because the new Harlem Renaissance has education at its core."

All of the graduating students were accepted to college, the caption of the video said. There were 114 graduates in the class, according to CBS.

“Pharrell inspired our graduates to enlighten and motivate others but to also be self-aware and innovative,” a statement on the school’s website said Monday.

Harlem Children’s Zone Promise Academies are K-12 charter schools in Central Harlem with a focus on helping “each and every [student] get to and through college,” according to its website.

“We are in the midst of the new Harlem Renaissance with education at its core. Which is why I’ve promised an internship next summer for every student of the Harlem Children's Zone Promise Academy #ClassOf2019, all of whom were accepted to college,” Williams wrote in a Facebook post, with a picture of the graduating class.

Similarly, last week Steve Harvey revealed his promise to pay the tuition of eight incoming freshmen at his alma mater, Kent State University, in Ohio.

And back in May, billionaire technology investor Robert F. Smith pledged to eliminate the student debt for the entire graduating 2019 class at Morehouse College during his commencement address.

FOX Business’ Katherine Lam contributed to this report.