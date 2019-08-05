Patriots ‘Birthday Gift’: Tom Brady signs two-year, $70 million contract extension

After celebrating his 42nd birthday this weekend, New England Patriots granted quarterback Tom Brady a two-year, $70 million contract extension, according to the Associated Press.

This contract raises his 2019 salary by $8 million to $23 million. The extension also calls for him to earn $30 million in 2020 and $32 million in 2021.

The six-time Super Bowl champion insists he wants to play until he turns 45, making him one of the oldest quarterbacks in NFL history, if indeed he plays through 2022.

Many anticipated 2019 to be his final season after contract negotiations went on longer than expected. However, his performance has barely wavered even as he has aged and the Patriots lack an heir-apparent; Jimmy Garoppolo once stood to inherent the empire but was traded to San Francisco in 2017.

After yet again changing the course of football history, Brady took to social media to recognize his humble beginnings, posting his draft card on instagram.