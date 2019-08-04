Gisele Bundchen, Julian Edelman wish Tom Brady ‘happy birthday’ as Patriots head into Preseason

As the Patriots Preseason kicks off this Thursday, Gisele Bundchen and teammates including Julian Edelmen took to social media to wish Tom Brady ‘happy birthday’ this weekend.

Continue Reading Below

In her Instagram post, the Brazilian supermodel included pictures of the couple together, a photo of Brady with his three children, and one photo with one of his dogs.

"Happy birthday love of my (life)!" she wrote. "Life is so much better because we can share it with you! Thank you for being our rock, and the avocado to my toast! We love you!"

Brady replied, "I love you" in Portuguese and said: "I am the lucky one!!!! I love my family."

Advertisement

Patriots Wide Receiver Julian Edelman jabbed fun at Brady’s senior age for an NFL player while wishing him a ‘happy birthday.’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

This is the first season Brady enters without the promise of a follow-up season. Brady and Gisele are also reportedly house-hunting in the New York suburbs.