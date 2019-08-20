Pairing pot and food? A California cafe plans to

There's a cafe in California that plans to pair the "correct" food with the "right" marijuana.

Lowell Farms, which will be located in West Hollywood, can hold 220 people and also touts a farm-to-table approach to its menu.

"We're proud to announce Lowell Cafe -- America's first cannabis cafe serving farm-fresh food, coffee, juice and cannabis daily," its website says.

The cafe claims to have the weed equivalent to a sommelier, who is sometimes referred to as a "ganjalier."

Chef Andrea Drummer, who is a well-known cannabis chef in LA, created the menu.

The cafe's mission states that they created the cafe because they felt there was a need for a place to enjoy cannabis in a community.

"Lowell Cafe is a welcoming space for those who are cannabis connoisseurs and those who are canna-curious and looking to experience cannabis in a welcoming atmosphere," their website says.

The cafe plans to serve anything from cannabis flowers, vapes, edibles and extracts.

The cafe opens in September, and you must be over 21 to enter.