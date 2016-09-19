NYC & Minnesota Attacks: What We Know So Far

article

Following a weekend full of terror, here's what you need to know this morning:

Chelsea Bombing:

- Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off in NYC on West 23rd Street at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night, injuring 29 people.

- Police found a second, unexploded device four blocks away, described as a pressure cooker attached to a cell phone. This bomb was in a plastic bag.

- The Chelsea bomb went off 11 hours after an explosion in New Jersey during a 5K charity race to support U.S. Marines. No one was injured.

- A person of interest has been named in connection to the bombings. Ahmad Khan Rahami, is wanted for questioning and police warn he may be armed and dangerous.

- The 28-year old suspect is a naturalized citizen, though he was born in Afghanistan. He stands 5-foot-6 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

- Rahami’s last known address is in Elizabeth, N.J., the site of an FBI raid Monday morning, hours after investigators discovered five suspicious devices. One of the devices exploded as a bomb squad robot attempted to disarm it.

- Authorities believe Rahami is linked to all three bombings.

Minnesota stabbings:

- A man with a knife stabbed nine people, seven men and two women, inside a shopping mall in Minnesota.

- The assault ended when the man was shot and killed by an off-duty cop.

- The local Somali-American community members identified the deceased suspect as Dahir Adan.

- ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.

