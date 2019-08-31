Novak Djokovic warns U.S. Open heckler during warmups: ‘I’ll come find you’

Apparently $200 million can’t necessarily buy you peace of mind.

Continue Reading Below

Novak Djokovic, one of the most wealthy tennis players in the history of the sport, uncharacteristically lost his cool with a fan before facing Denis Kudia in the third round of the U.S. Open on Friday night.

The 16-time Grand Slam champion was warming up at the Arthur Ashe Stadium when a fan appeared to have said something to him just as he was preparing to serve.

Djokovic then walked over to the fence and confronted the man, where the two exchanged some heated words.

“I’ll come find you,” Djokovic told the fan. “Trust me, I’ll come find you.”

Advertisement

The confrontation didn’t end there, however, as Djokovic continued to point at the man from the tennis court, and reportedly asked for a photograph of the heckler as he was being removed from the premises.

For a player who’s made over $200 million as a professional tennis player, and one generally regarded as being very fan-friendly and a favorite among tennis fans, the confrontation was a bit out of character for the 32-year-old Serbian.

In majors, Djokovic has won a record seven Australian Open titles, as well as three U.S. Open titles, five Wimbledon titles, and one French Open title in total.

Djokovic, who began his professional tennis career back in 2003, is the currently top earner amongst male tennis players still active in the sport, having earned $134,979,120 in prize money alone, beating out the likes of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who have taken home a total of $126,340,700 and $111,328,858 in prize money, respectively.

However, Federer’s overall net worth sits at a whopping $450 million, when accounting for sponsorships. Serena Williams, one of the most recognizable names and faces in the sport, has a net worth of about $180 million.

This year's U.S. Open has the richest prize pool in the sport's history with a total of over $57 million in prize money - up 8 percent from last year's event, the U.S. Tennis Association announced back in July.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS