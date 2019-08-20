2019 US Open: Why Billie Jean King National Tennis Center's $600M makeover is an ace for tennis

As the best in tennis head to Queens, New York to battle it out on the courts during the 2019 U.S. Open, the multi-year $600 million makeover of the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center is really paying off.

“It's had an extraordinary impact for us,” said USTA Chief Revenue Officer Lew Sherr during an interview on “Mornings with Maria.” “It's added capacity which has driven our ticket revenues. We've added two roofs now, so we have scheduling certainty which is great for fans and for our broadcast partners. We've doubled points of sale for food and beverage and [merchandise]. It's just a much better fan experience.”

In addition, former tennis pro and current ESPN tennis analyst Patrick McEnroe noted that to keep fans happy, they have a chance to watch qualifying matches for free during “Fan Week.”

The U.S. Open main-draw play starts on Aug. 26 and ends on Sept. 8 with the men’s final.

The men’s and women’s singles champion will receive a $3.85 million payout each. While the men’s and women’s doubles champion teams will get $740,000.