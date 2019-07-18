US Open 2019 to feature richest prize pool in tennis history: Here's how much

Top tennis stars such as Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams will compete for the richest prize pool in the sport's history at the 2019 U.S. Open, the U.S. Tennis Association said on Thursday.

Continue Reading Below

This year’s event, the fourth and final Grand Slam tournament of the tennis calendar, will feature a total prize pool of more than $57 million. The record sum is up 8 percent compared to the prize pool at last year’s event.

The winners of the men’s and women’s singles tournaments will each receive a record $3.85 million payout, while the runners-up will earn $1.9 million each. Players who lose in the first round will still receive $58,000 each.

“The US Open prides itself on offering the best tennis players in the world the richest total prize money in our sport,” said Patrick Galbraith, USTA chairman of the board and president. “We strive to be innovative, and feel that our new contribution of $500,000 to both the ATP’s pension plan and the WTA Tour’s transition programs for players will go a long way toward the long-term financial well-being of all of our sport’s athletes.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Advertisement

The winners of the men’s and women’s doubles tournament will receive $740,000, while the runners-up will earn $370,000. The U.S. Open became the first tennis tournament to offer equal payouts for men’s and women’s events in 1973.

The 2019 U.S. Open begins on Aug. 26 and runs through Sept. 8.