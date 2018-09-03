Nike selects Colin Kaepernick for ‘Just Do It’ ad campaign

Nike selected the controversial former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick as the new face of the athletic wear company’s “Just Do It” campaign, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

“Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt,” Kaepernick, who has been with Nike since 2011 though hasn’t played on an NFL team since the 2016 season, posted on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

The now-free agent quarterback, who led the Niners to Super Bowl XLVII where they fell to the Baltimore Ravens, stirred up controversy when he began kneeling during the playing of the national anthem prior to NFL games, beginning in the summer of 2016, to protest racial injustices against the African-American community.

Many other players have joined the movement since it began, which eventually led to NFL owners voting to enact a national anthem policy for the 2018 season. Under the new guidelines announced in May, players and others associated with the NFL who are on the sideline must stand during the playing of the Star Spangled Banner, while those who choose not to stand must remain in the locker room.

The policy has been on hold since July under an agreement with the NFL Players Association, and while the league and players union have tried to come to a deal that pleases both sides, it doesn’t appear likely that the two parties will have an agreement before the start of the 2018 season on Thursday.

The movement also caught the attention of President Trump, who lambasted Kaepernick and other players who participated in the pregame protests. Last September, the president called on NFL owners to fire any player who kneeled during the national anthem.

Television ratings declined nearly 10% across all networks during the 2016-2017 regular season, according to data from Nielsen, though that cannot be blamed solely on the anthem controversy. An average NFL game was watched by 1.6 million fewer people in 2017 versus the prior year— an overall decline from 16.5 million to 14.9 million, according to ESPN. Ratings saw a similar decline last season, falling 8%, the sports network reported. Still, 20 of the 30 top-rated shows on television last year were NFL games, according to Nielsen data.