NFL quarterback contracts: How Tom Brady's salary ranks among the rest

After celebrating his 42nd birthday this weekend, New England Patriots granted quarterback Tom Brady a two-year, $70-million contract extension, according to the Associated Press.

This contract raises his 2019 salary by $8 million to $23 million. The extension also calls for him to earn $30 million in 2020 and $32 million in 2021. Brady would have been an unrestricted free agent after the 2019 season if this deal hadn't been signed.

No 42-year-old quarterback has ever started all 16 regular-season games, but this deal seems to imply the Patriots are confident Brady can buck that trend.

Many people would have assumed Brady was already the highest-paid quarterback in the league, considering his success, but even with this new contract extension, he's still only the 13th highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.

So who's making more than the six-time Super Bowl champion? Here's the list of average quarterback salaries and who ranks above him, according to the NFL:

Russell Wilson - Seattle Seahawks - $35 million (also the highest-paid player in the NFL) Ben Roethlisberger - Pittsburgh Steelers - $34 million Aaron Rodgers - Green Bay Packers - $33.5 million Carson Wentz - Philadelphia Eagles - $32 million Matt Ryan - Atlanta Falcons - $30 million Kirk Cousins - Minnesota Vikings - $28 million Jimmy Garoppolo - San Francisco 49ers - $27.5 million Matthew Stafford - Detroit Lions - $27 million Derek Carr - Oakland Raiders - $25.005 million Drew Brees - New Orleans Saints - $25 million Andrew Luck - Indianapolis Colts - $24.6 million Alex Smith - Washington Redskins - $23.5 million

How many Super Bowl victories do the top five people have between them? Wilson has one, Roethlisberger has two, Rogers has one, Wentz has one and Ryan has none. That's right, all five of these QBs have fewer Super Bowl wins than Brady has by himself.

If we include all 12 quarterbacks getting more money than Brady, they have a total of eight, but that statistic is a bit misleading, as Garoppolo won two rings riding the bench behind Brady. So of those higher ranked quarterbacks who actually played in the Super Bowl, they have as many Super Bowl wins as Brady.

FOX Business' Rachel Tesler and The Associated Press contributed to this report.