NFL legend Joe Namath: The Jets may need Carli Lloyd on their roster to kick after preseason stumbles

Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Namath says his team may not be the favored for a good season this year but suggested the New York Jets could find some help from soccer star Carli Lloyd.

Continue Reading Below

“I’ll be pulling for those jets,” he told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto during an interview on “Cavuto Live” Saturday.

“After seeing what we’ve seen in the preseason, I’m not too sure that it doesn’t behoove Carli Lloyd’s agent to contact the Jets about a field goal kicking job," he said.

“I’m pretty sure that’s one position the Jets are going to be looking to fill,” Namath said in a veiled reference toward kicker Taylor Bertolet’s poor performance when he missed three long-distance field goals during the team’s victory over the Eagles in their final preseason game.

Lloyd went viral after kicking an impressive 55-yard field goal during a practice session with the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens earlier this month. FOX Sports reported it even led to an offer from an anonymous NFL team to have her kick in a preseason game.

Advertisement

“I’m all for opportunity, and if she can earn the job, good,” he said.

“Anyone, male or female, if they are fit for the job and can do it as well or better than anybody else, they should have that opportunity to work.”

Knowing how violent the game can get, the NFL great said he still feels biology makes men better able to handle the blows on the field.

Joe Theisman weighed-in on the clip while talking with FOX Business' Stuart Varney Wednesday, calling it a “great opportunity” for the World Cup star.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

FOX Business’ Julia Limitone contributed to this report.