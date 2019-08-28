Soccer star Carli Lloyd's NFL kicker offer is 'great opportunity': Joe Thiesmann

U.S. soccer star Carli Lloyd kicked a sick field goal during an NFL practice that was an instant hit, impressing the likes of NFL great Joe Theisman - who thinks it's likely she could hit the football field sooner than later.

“I think it's an opportunity we have. We have female referees we have we have women on the staff as far as coaches go. Why not give her an opportunity?” he told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Wednesday.

He even had a few pointers for the soccer star, adding that “I think she's going to have to shorten her stride a little bit."

"She takes a few more steps than kickers get a chance to, but I think it’s a great opportunity.”

Lloyd tweeted a video last week that showed her booting a 55-yard field goal during a practice session between the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens that went viral and led to an offer from an anonymous NFL team to kick in a preseason game, according to FOX Sports.

Lloyd had to reject the offer due to a scheduling conflict.

Although the last preseason games are coming up this weekend, Thiesmann believes that “next year someone will give her an opportunity - be able to try.”

When Varney asked “what about another position on the field?... pads and all if it was a woman?” Thiesmann replied: “I think it would be a little bit more difficult at other positions.”

“You just don't know how a woman's going to be able to handle that. I mean some of them may be able to,” he said. “It would be one of those things where I think the league would have to look a little bit further into that situation with another position. But as far as kicker goes I can see it happening next year in pre-season.”