New Delhi police question Uber official after alleged taxi rape in Indian capital

Indian police are questioning an Uber executive about the company's claim it conducts comprehensive background checks after one of its New Delhi drivers was accused of rape.

New Delhi police official Brijendra Kumar Yadav said Tuesday there is a possibility of criminal charges if police find evidence the taxi-hailing app misrepresented the safety of its service.

Yadav said Uber's drivers in India don't have the badges that are issued by police to taxi drivers proving they cleared background checks.

He says that is at odds with a statement on Uber's website that says all of its drivers are "thoroughly screened through a rigorous process."

Uber says it is working with authorities.

Press Trust of India says police are also investigating whether the driver provided Uber with false documents.