Fiat Chrysler has its best June retail sales in 14 years thanks to Ram pickups

Fiat Chrysler announced its best June retail sales in 14 years partly thanks to Ram pickup trucks.

The automaker announced that total sales increased 2 percent to 206,083 vehicles for the month. Meanwhile, 68,098 Ram pickups were sold -- a 56 percent increase -- bringing the quarterly total to 179,454 Ram pickups sold.

"For the first half of 2019, Ram has been on a tear since we made the strategic decision to enter the year with a three-truck strategy. The new Ram 1500, Ram Classic and Heavy Duty are all generating a huge response from customers and critics alike," Reid Bigland, the head of U.S. sales for Fiat Chrysler, said in a statement. "This is now the third month Ram pickup sales have surpassed 60,000 since December. Our dealers had a steady stream of customers all month long."

Reuters reported the Ram outsold GM rival pickup truck the Chevrolet Silverado’s in the second quarter by more than 40,000 units.

The automaker also announced the Dodge Charger had its highest level of monthly sales since 2007, with 9,034 vehicles sold.

Meanwhile, Jeep brand sales slowed 12 percent in June to 76,826 vehicles. The automaker noted sales of Jeep Gladiators reached 4,231 vehicles in its dealership debut. The Jeep brand has sold 456,281 vehicles this year so far.

So far, Fiat Chrysler has sold nearly 1.1 million vehicles this year.