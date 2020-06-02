National Guard benefits: What do members receive?

The National Guard has been deployed in a number of states to help keep cities safe after protests turned violent and destructive in some U.S. cities over the past week.

Continue Reading Below

During a press conference in the Rose Garden on Monday, President Trump said state leaders should deploy the National Guard to “dominate the streets.”

However, on Tuesday, a couple of states – including New York, Virginia and Pennsylvania – have declined to do so.

As previously reported by FOX Business, members of the National Guard are paid based on a variety of factors, including rank, job and education level.

TRUMP CALLS ON STATES TO DEPLOY NATIONAL GUARD: WHAT ARE MEMBERS PAID?

But in addition to that pay, they are also eligible to receive certain Veterans Affairs benefits.

Here’s a look at what some of those are:

Health care

Selected Reserve Members are eligible for TRICARE, which is a Department of Defense premium-based plan that provides coverage to the sponsor and their family.

Actively drilling Guard and Reserve families are eligible for TRICARE Reserve Select (TRS).

When a service member is on active duty for more than 30 consecutive days under federal orders, he or she becomes eligible for the same health and dental coverage as active-duty service members.

When a service member retires, he or she may be eligible for coverage under the TRICARE Retired Reserve.

WHO PAYS SOCIAL SECURITY TAXES?

VA-guaranteed home loan

Individuals may qualify for a VA home loan if they have six years of service or longer in the Selected Reserve, served for more than 90 days on active duty during a war period or were released from active duty due to disability.

They will also qualify if they have served six years and were discharged honorably, placed on the retired list or were transferred to standby reserve.

Life insurance

Certain members can obtain life insurance coverage up to $400,000.

Reserve members who don’t qualify for full-time coverage can get part-time coverage.

Disability compensation

This is a monthly, tax-free benefit for veterans who are at least 10 percent disabled because of injuries that were incurred during active duty or active duty training.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Education

Financial support for undergraduate degrees, graduate degrees, vocational and technical training and apprenticeships is available to individuals.

Retirement

National Guard members who complete 20 years of “qualifying service” are eligible for benefits under the Blended Retirement System.

Tax-free monthly pension benefits are available to wartime veterans with limited to no income.

Burial

The VA provides memorial services and allowances to help reimburse costs.

Burial benefits include burial at a national cemetery, an inscribed headstone, a Presidential Memorial Certificate and an American flag to put on the casket.

In order to be eligible for these benefits, a member must have been serving on active duty or died from an injury or disease that developed, or worsened, during active duty or inactive duty training.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE