National Chicken Wing Day: Here are 8 wing franchises you can open

Chicken wing lovers, Monday is your day.

July 29 marks National Chicken Wing Day. Established in 1977 by Stan Makowski, the then-mayor of Buffalo, New York, the holiday originally celebrated Buffalonians’ penchant for consuming ''thousands of pounds of chicken wings” at restaurants every week, according to the New York Times.

Now the holiday is celebrated across the country for all chicken wing lovers in the U.S., not just in Buffalo.

For fans of the saucy dish who want to take their love to the next level, opening a wing franchise might be a good step.

If you’re not sure where to start, here are eight chicken wing franchises you could run yourself, as suggested by Small Business Trends.

The Wing Basket

The Tennessee-based Wing Basket currently has only two locations in Nashville and focuses primarily on chicken. “Limited menu, so we do chicken the way it should be done,” the website says, adding: “No burgers, no pizza.”

According to the website, starting a franchise is estimated to cost somewhere between $150,000 - $250,000.

Atomic Wings

Founded in 1989 in New York City, Atomic Wings has numerous locations in the Northeast. According to its website, starting an Atomic Wings franchise requires a net worth of $500,000 and $250,000 capital that you are able to invest, among other requirements.

Wing Zone

Wing Zone was founded in Gainesville, Florida, in the 1990s by two University of Florida students, according to its website. Today it has more than 80 locations in five countries.

The franchise offers training and promises that it can cost as little as $50,000 in a down payment to open a location, according to its website.

Bonchon

Korean-style chicken restaurant Bonchon was founded in South Korea in 2002 and came to Fort Lee, New Jersey, in 2006. Since then, the chain has quickly become a success with 91 locations in the U.S. and 300 locations around the world.

In order to start a Bonchon franchise, the company says a potential candidate must have a minimum net worth of $700,000 and minimum liquid assets of between $250,000 and $350,000.

Church’s Chicken

According to its website, Church’s Chicken is one of the largest chicken restaurant chains in the world. It was started in 1952 and has more than 1,500 locations today.

Starting a Church’s franchise requires $650,000 in liquid assets or cash, a net worth of $1,500,000 or more and a credit score of 650 or greater.

Wingstop

Wingstop first opened in 1994 in Garland, Texas, and today has more than 1,250 locations in the U.S., Mexico, Colombia, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the U.K., and the United Arab Emirates.

According to its website, opening a Wingstop franchise is estimated to cost somewhere between $374,089 and $782,442.

Buffalo Wild Wings

In order to start a Buffalo Wild Wings franchise -- which has more than 1,200 locations in 10 countries -- U.S. candidates have to have at least $750,000 in liquid assets and a net worth of at least $1.5 million.

Wings Over

With locations in 15 states, Wings Over is looking for people to open franchises in Pittsburgh, according to the chain’s website. The basic estimated startup capital is between $250,000 and $600,000, the site says.

Fox News’ Michael Bartiromo contributed to this report.