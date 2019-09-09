Nadal, with US Open win, takes home $3.85M prize

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal, 33, is now only one Grand Slam tennis tournament win away from tying his longtime rival Roger Federer's record of 20; he's also got an extra $3.85 million in his bank account.

Continue Reading Below

That's because, on Sunday, Nadal beat Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4 at the U.S. Open in a thrilling match that lasted almost five hours. Medvedev had been down two sets to nothing but nearly came all the way back, winning the next two sets, and forcing a decisive fifth set. For being a finalist in the tournament, Medvedev, 23, will take home $1.9 million.

Medvedev, a controversial up-and-comer who had been booed at times during the Open's two-week run in New York City, gave Nadal everything he could handle and the crowd everything they could want in the match, but it wasn't enough to overtake the second-ranked men's player in the end. This was Nadal's fourth win at the U.S. Open.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

According to Forbes, Nadal has now won more than $110 million in his career.