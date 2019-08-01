French's mustard-flavored ice cream: Here's how to make make it at home

Here’s one for anyone whose hot dog is too hot.

Mustard maker French’s announced it will sell limited-edition mustard-flavored ice cream to celebrate National Mustard Day this weekend.

French’s developed the flavor with Coolhaus Ice Cream. Natasha Case, Coolhaus’ founder and CEO, said it’s “an unforgettable thoughtfully-crafted ice cream flavor with an All-American taste.”

“As lovers of sweet-meets savory, pure ingredients and unique creations, we are incredibly excited to be collaborating with French’s Mustard in creating this one-of-a-kind product,” Case said.

The mustard flavor will be sold at Coolhaus’ Culver City, California location from Aug. 2-4 and Aug. 9-11. An ice cream truck will also sell the mustard ice cream Aug. 1-2 in New York City and Aug. 3 in the Hamptons. The ice cream comes with a "pretzel cookie."

But the good news (or bad, potentially) for everyone who doesn’t live in California or New York: French’s has shared the recipe so you can make your own mustard ice cream at home.

The recipe calls for heavy cream, sweetened condensed milk, whole milk, light corn syrup, sugar, mustard, vanilla extract, food coloring and a little salt. French’s posted it on its website. The company said the recipe makes six servings.

