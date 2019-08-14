States with most, least expensive public colleges: Report

Future college students looking for an inexpensive public education should look no further than West Virginia.

Continue Reading Below

According to an analysis published recently by HeyTutor, West Virginia has the most affordable public colleges, with an average net price of $10,389.

Meanwhile, the state with the most expensive public colleges, New Hampshire, has an average net price of $22,090.

HeyTutor only looked at public, 4-year colleges -- excluding online-only colleges -- and used each college’s estimated full-time equivalent enrollment for in-state tuition.

The tutoring agency determined each state’s average net price using data from the National Center for Educational Statistics’ Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (NCES-IPEDS), as well as the State Higher Education Executive Officers Association from the 2016-2017 school year, which is the most recent data available, according to HeyTutor.

Advertisement

To find the average net price, HeyTutor subtracted the average amount of grant or scholarship aid from the total price of attendance and ranked each state’s results.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

To see the rest of HeyTutor’s results, here are the most and least expensive public colleges, according to the agency.

STATES WITH THE MOST EXPENSIVE PUBLIC COLLEGES

1. New Hampshire - Average net price: $22,090

2. Pennsylvania - Average net price: $21,130

3. Vermont - Average net price: $18,591

4. Massachusetts - Average net price: $18,416

5. South Carolina - Average net price: $18,179

6. Ohio - Average net price: $17,927

7. Colorado - Average net price: $17,783

8. Virginia - Average net price: $17,638

9. Connecticut - Average net price: $17,320

10. South Dakota - Average net price: $17,151

STATES WITH THE MOST AFFORDABLE PUBLIC COLLEGES

1. West Virginia - Average net price: $10,389

2. New Mexico - Average net price: $10,877

3. Alaska - Average net price: $11,340

4. New York - Average net price: $11,393

5. Indiana - Average net price: $11,755

6. Utah - Average net price: $12,254

7. California - Average net price: $12,336

8. North Carolina - Average net price: $12,542

9. Washington - Average net price: $12,830

10. Texas - Average net price: $12,838