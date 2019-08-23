Monopoly Socialism board game waters down game's true mission -- and upset people on Twitter

Hasbro has released a socialism version of its classic Monopoly game -- but people on social media aren’t having it.

Continue Reading Below

Monopoly Socialism -- which has the tagline: “Winning is for capitalists” -- is an adult parody version of the game that goes completely against the point of traditional Monopoly.

While the goal of traditional Monopoly is to buy real estate and force opponents to go bankrupt, Monopoly Socialism is about contributing to “community projects,” according to the game description on Amazon.

“Players move around the board working together to make a better community by managing and contributing to projects such as a no-tip vegan restaurant, an all-winners school, or a museum of co-creation. But nobody said that cooperation is easy!” the description says.

On Wednesday, Twitter user Nick Kapur posted a 21-tweet thread about the game, calling it “mean-spirited and woefully ill-informed.”

Advertisement

Kapur slammed the game for its “old-timey” pieces, which he said is “presumably because ‘socialism’ is so outdated.”

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg HAS HASBRO INC. 104.13 -10.22 -8.94%

He also complained that the game made “tons of references to health food and veganism” and that it made fun of environmentalism.

“It goes without saying that this game is entirely uninterested in trying to understand what socialism actually is and how it might function,” he wrote.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In one of his last tweets in the thread, Kapur wrote: “In sum, I can't quite figure out who the target audience of this game is. It would be as if other themed "Monopoly" games attempted to viciously mock the theme, like if Dog Monopoly mocked dogs and dog owners, or Star Wars monopoly mocked Star Wars fans for being nerds.”