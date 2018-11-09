MLB’s Dallas Keuchel invests in ‘NoSweat’ company, would shave beard to play for Yankees

Free agent MLB star pitcher Dallas Keuchel is willing to comply with the New York Yankees’ no-facial-hair rule if the Bronx Bombers bid for him.

“For the right opportunity, I would happily shave this beard off,” Keuchel told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Friday.

The Yankees have maintained their no facial hair policy since the late George Steinbrenner began enforcing it in the 1970s.

Keuchel, 30, has played his entire baseball career with the Houston Astros, winning 76 games in seven seasons. The left-hander has a history with New York after dominating the Yankees two years ago, facing them twice during the regular season and in the American League wild-card game in the Bronx.

“The lure of the city would be really cool. I like pitching in Yankee Stadium,” he said.

The 2017 World Series champion was reportedly extended a qualifying offer by the Astros. Keuchel has until Nov. 12 to accept or reject a $17.9 million salary for 2019 to remain in Houston.

“I am hoping there’s more teams then just a couple. I think everybody is in play right now,” Keuchel said on “Varney & Company.”

Last season, Keuchel started 34 games and went 12-11 with a 3.74 ERA for the Astros, pitching 200 innings for the third time in his career. He was the recipient of the 2015 American League Cy Young Award.

“It’s all about winning and I’ve made that very clear from day one of my career starting to this position right now,” Keuchel said.

When asked if money was the motivating factor as he enters the open market, Keuchel, said “sometimes it’s not, it’s about winning.”

The free agent is hurling into the business world by investing into a company that makes disposable liners for hats and helmets.

NoSweat takes its patented sweat technology to make liners that absorbs perspiration inside any hat.

“Basically, it’s a sweat lock technology which is patented, it takes the sweat and it stays in the liner and transitions it to a gel,” Keuchel said.

The Minnesota-based startup is projected to make close to $1 million in sales in its third year of operation, according to the free-agent pitcher.

NoSweat liners are being worn inside hats and helmets by many athletes in the sports world, including members of the PGA Tour, NFL, NHL, NASCAR drivers and MLB. The lifestyle brand company is looking to expand into other industries and organizations.

“We want to push towards the industrial part of construction. We also want to try the military,” Keuchel said.