MLB Home Run Derby features $1M prize, largest bonus pool ever

The sluggers set to participate in the 2019 MLB Home Run Derby on Monday night will compete for the richest prize in the annual showcase event’s history.

The winner of this year’s event at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio, will earn a $1 million prize, an amount which easily surpasses past Home Run Derby awards. This year’s field of eight hitters includes several rising stars, including New York Mets rookie first baseman Pete Alonso and Toronto Blue Jays rookie third baseman Vlad Guerrero Jr.

The winner’s share represents just a portion of the overall Home Run Derby prize pool, which rose to $2.5 million this year. Last year’s event featured a $125,000 winner’s share and a $525,000 total prize pool.

The sizable increase to this year’s prize pool occurred as a result of an agreement between MLB officials and the MLB Players Association. Prior to the agreement, the 2019 Home Run Derby was set to have a total prize pool of $725,000.

For most of this year’s participants, the winner’s share would mark a major increase in their 2019 pay. Six of the eight players are earning $1 million or less in salary for the entire 2019 season. For rookies Alonso and Guerrero, a win would nearly double their yearly pay.

FOX Business breaks down all eight of this year’s Home Run Derby participants and their season home run totals below. The event is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves (21 home runs)

Pete Alonso, New York Mets (30 home runs)

Josh Bell, Pittsburgh Pirates (27 home runs)

Alex Bregman, Houston Astros (23 home runs)

Matt Chapman, Oakland A’s (21 home runs)

Vlad Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays (8 home runs)

Joc Pederson, Los Angeles Dodgers (20 home runs)

Carlos Santana, Cleveland Indians (19 home runs)