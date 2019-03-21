Flooding will take years to fix, Missouri Farm Bureau president says

President Trump approved a Nebraska disaster declaration after flood waters continue to ravage the area, impacting over 7 million people across three states and killing four.

Continue Reading Below

Now, neighboring states are worried that they too will be flooded as the Missouri River is expected to have several more crests over the next few weeks.

This a growing problem for farmers as crop fields are getting flooded and livestock are getting destroyed.

Blake Hurst, President of the Missouri Farm Bureau, said on “Countdown to the Closing Bell” Thursday that he believes the damage being done could take years to fix.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Advertisement

Hurst noted the flooding has caused severe damage to roadways, currently closing interstate highways and railroads.

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts called the flooding “the most widespread disaster we have had in our state's history.”