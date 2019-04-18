Kentucky Derby race to serve $1,000 mint julep cocktail

Premium bourbon whiskey brand Woodford Reserve is toasting the 145th Kentucky Derby race with its signature drink to raise money for charity.

As the official bourbon and presenting sponsor of the Kentucky Derby, Woodford Reserve is offering $1,000 mint julep cups. All proceeds from the cocktail will go towards the John Asher Memorial Scholarship fund at Western Kentucky University.

“Every year, we are celebrating the best of Kentucky on the best day of Kentucky,” Woodford Reserve Master Distiller Chris Morris told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Thursday.

The fundraiser is part of a 14-year tradition to help support a new generation of journalists.

“John was, of course the spokesperson, the face of Church Hill downs for so many years. He loved the race, he loved horse racing, loved Churchill Downs,” Morris said.

The Woodford Reserve whiskey bottle includes artwork from 2019 Derby Bottle artist Keith Anderson.

“I get my inspiration from the track being there,” Anderson said on “Mornings with Maria.” “I am thankful for the company to put me in front to allow me to do this artwork for the world to see.”

The first leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown will be held on May 4th at Churchill Downs, Kentucky.