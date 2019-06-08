Mega Millions $530M winning ticket sold in California

The race to win the coveted Mega Millions jackpot is over after officials announced the winning ticket to snag the $530 million prize was sold in California.

Officials announced Saturday that the fourth Mega Millions jackpot of the year was over after somebody’s lucky ticket matched the winning numbers of: 17, 19, 27, 40, 68 and the gold Mega Ball 2.

The estimated jackpot of $530 million or $345.2 million in cash was the largest prize since October’s $1.5 billion jackpot, lottery officials said. That winning ticket was sold in South Carolina.

This jackpot is the seventh largest in the game’s history. The last Mega Millions jackpot was won in March. The next drawing is Tuesday, when the jackpot resets to $40 million.

The winning ticket was reportedly sold at Sorrento Deli Mart, ABC News reported.

Three other people matched the five white balls to each take the $1 million second prize. Those winning tickets were sold in Arizona, California and Washington.

The Mega Millions pot is drawn from sales in 44 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.