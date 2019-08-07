Subway to test out meatless meatball sub, but how healthy is it?

The plant-based protein trend that has swept through the restaurant industry may not be the healthiest dietary option, according to "Bar Rescue" host Jon Taffer.

Taffer told FOX Business that the meatless protein contains an equal amount of sodium and saturated fat as found in traditional meat burgers.

“If you were to say, ‘I am not going to have a burger. I want to have one of these vegetable products,’ you would want to do it for dietary reasons, but yet the sodium count and saturated count are the same as meat,” he said on “Cavuto: Coast-to-Coast” Wednesday.

A number of restaurants -- including Burger King, Tim Hortons and Wahlburgers -- are jumping on the meatless bandwagon.

Subway also just announced it is exploring the plant-based trend next month with a meatless meatball sub. The restaurant chain is partnering with Beyond Meat and introducing the Beyond Meatball Marinara sub for a limited time offer at its 685 restaurants in the U.S. and Canada.

“Beef fans I still think are going to be a little resistant to it especially with the same sodium and saturated fat count,” Taffer said.

Taffer said the fake meat option is a processed product that lacks nutritional values.