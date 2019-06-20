Why this celebrity chef has an appetite for meatless burger craze

Celebrity chef Carla Hall told FOX Business she is all in for the meatless burger craze.

“I love the burgers because it's not just for vegetarians. I think it's for people who are pescatarians. People who don't eat beef. People who even ... if you’re kosher and you want to have a cheeseburger, I think that there is a place in the market for it,” she said Thursday during an interview on “Varney & Co.”

The plant-based meat substitutes are becoming more popular with a number of restaurants, including Burger King, Tim Hortons and Wahlburgers, have plans to introduce meatless options for their customers.

Hall, who is a self-proclaimed burger lover, said the meatless option’s texture allows her body to process the food much better than the alternative.

“When we go to have a burger late at night that's the burger that we have and I think it's the texture. It's delicious. And it has that red color when it's raw from the heme of the protein,” she said.

The new meatless option can be cooked as you normally would with a regular burger and can be broken up into pieces to make meatballs, Hall said.

The industry seems to be moving toward meatless, but there’s another trend that’s experiencing some growth and popularity, food delivery. Companies like GrubHub and Uber Eats have been the gatekeepers of the food delivery market.

Hall, who lives in New York City and Washington, D.C., said the delivery culture differs depending on where one lives. She adds that people are used to food delivery in New York City because of the array of restaurant choices, but when she is in D.C., Hall said she doesn’t make delivery orders as much.

“The convenience of calling a restaurant that normally wouldn't have delivered back in the day and delivering to me is attractive because I'm lazy,” Hall said.