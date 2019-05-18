Maria Menounos says television entertainment news is ‘dying’ in wake of new technology

article

Reporter Maria Menounos gave her opinion on the future of entertainment news on television in wake of new technology and mobile sites.

Menounos, 40, spoke to Yahoo Finance at the SALT Conference in Las Vegas. She was asked which direction she saw media going and what has surprised her.

“What we’re seeing in my field in entertainment is no one needs to tune in anymore because you’re getting it on your mobile device,” the reporter told Yahoo Finance.

The reporter, who has worked as a corresponded for “Access Hollywood,” “Extra” and “E! News” gave an example of the quick news.

“You’re seeing that Meghan Markle just announced her baby with Harry on your phone and then you click and you watch it and then you’re done so there’s no need to tune into the evening entertainment news,” she explained.

“So that breed is dying, and it needs to evolve. There needs to be a new evolution for it,” she continued.

A study by the Pew Research Center showed six in 10 American adults get their news from their mobile devices.

The reporter and her husband, Keven Undergaro, launched AfterBuzz TV, a digital broadcast network. She described it as the “ESPN of TV talk” and a place to watch for conversation on your favorite television shows.