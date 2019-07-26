Manson family murder house sold to ‘Ghost Adventures' star ahead of 50-year anniversary

The home once owned by murder victims Leno and Rosemary LaBianca is off the market, fittingly sold to a famous ghost hunter after going on sale for $1.98 million.

According to TMZ, Zak Bagans - who stars in “Ghost Adventures” – made an offer the owners couldn’t refuse.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ The scene of one of the Manson murders is now up for sale in Los Feliz, Calif. (Realtor.com)

The Los Feliz, Calif. Home was ambushed by members of Charles Manson’s cult, who stabbed the couple to death in August, 1969.

Tinseltown hasn’t forgotten. Quintin Tarantino’s film, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” opens in theatres just at the 50-year mark since famous murders struck the city with fear.

TMZ reports Bagans won’t detail his plans for the infamous property.

The two-bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home was built in 1922. The house is expected to close by September.

Manson died at 83 after spending close to a half-century in prison.