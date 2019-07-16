Manson family murder house in Los Angeles up for sale

article

"Truly, one of a kind."

Continue Reading Below

That's at least how realtors are describing the home of one of the most infamous Hollywood murder cases that is hitting the market for $1,988,800.

Members of Charles Manson's cult killed the couple living inside the Los Feliz, California home - Leno and Rosemary LaBianca - in 1969. The husband and wife were targeted by the Manson "family" after actress Sharon Tate and four others were murdered the night prior in Beverly Hills.

According to the listing, the two-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom home was built in 1922 and sits on a 31,000 square-foot lot.

Image 1 of 30 ▼

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Advertisement

This year marks the 50-year anniversary of the Manson murders.