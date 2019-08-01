Make-A-Wish child dream Wall Street trader

On one of the busiest market days of the year, 14-year old Rajat Sengupta made his debut as a Wall Street trader. Dressed in a Citadel Securities jacket with a personalized nameplate, Rajat confidently sold 5,000 shares of Bank of America and rang the First Trade Bell like he’d been doing it for years.

Continue Reading Below

When Rajat was diagnosed with a life-threatening heart condition in 6th grade, his family appealed to the Make-A-Wish Foundation to help give their son an experience he’d always wanted.

“It’s really exhilarating but also kind of scary, dealing with that much money,” Rajat told FOX Business’ Jackie DeAngelis.

Make-A-Wish says research shows that children who have wishes granted build the physical and emotional strength needed to fight a critical illness. Rajat is still fighting his heart condition but it’s not stopping him from living.

“I feel amazing,” Rajat said. “I don’t even have medications at this point.”

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

A bright student with an interest in Science and Math, a fan of Rubik’s cubes and computer programming, Rajat dreams of one day ringing the New York Stock Exchange bell with his own company.

Our money’s on him.