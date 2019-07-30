Billionaire summer camp: Where the rich, famous splash around ideas

It’s been described by some as a luxury summer camp for billionaires, beauties and ballers. Google’s not-so-secret but super exclusive annual summer retreat is underway right now on the coast of Sicily at a hideaway for the ultra rich and uber famous.

The event was started back in 2012 by Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin in what was put together to be their version of the World Economic Forum.

The meeting of the minds is a mix of big tech, high fashion and musical headliners. The VIP bash attracts quite an array of bold-faced names. Brilliant business leaders mingling with some of Hollywood's biggest stars with few really important world leaders thrown in to make a dinner party like no other.

Last year it was Sting who serenaded the A-list guests. This year Coldplay’s Chris Martin kicked off camp week with a concert during an exquisite sit-down dinner for a reported 300 people at the Temple of Hera.

Eyewitnesses report ultra-exclusive yachts have already arrived in the posh coastal area, with celebrity sightings such as Katy Perry were spotted en route to Barry Diller and Diane Von Furstenberg's yacht.

The event is so hush-hush, social media posts are reportedly forbidden and staff at the resort are expected to sign nondisclosure agreements.

However, Forbes is reporting guests this week include Bradley Cooper, Tom Cruise, Mark Zuckerberg and former president Barack Obama.