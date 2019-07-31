Kid cries over taxes in Monopoly game, says ‘it’s the worst part of the game’

Taxes certainly aren’t fun for anyone, but one kid learned that lesson long before he actually had to pay any himself -- during a game of Monopoly.

A viral video -- which was originally found on Reddit, but was later posted on Twitter -- shows the kid, named Dony, sitting on the floor in front of a Monopoly board looking very sad.

The video was posted by Twitter user @robbdiazz on Monday with the caption: “Where did all my money go??”

At the beginning of the video, a woman can be heard asking the child: “Where’s all your money gone, Dony?”

Dony, who is leaning against a chair looking wistfully at the board, replies simply: “Taxes.”

Almost as soon as he gets the word out, Dony appears to start to sob quietly.

“But it’s okay. It’s part of the game,” the woman can be heard saying.

“Not its not,” Dony responds as he wipes his eyes. “It’s not fun.”

“It is,” the woman replies.

Dony then explains, between sobs: “It’s the worst part of the game.”

After the woman asks what he’s talking about, Dony replies: “Taxes,” before he completely breaks down and the video ends.

As of Wednesday morning, the 30-second video had more than 1,700 retweets and 4,500 likes on Twitter.