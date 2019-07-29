Mae West's red satin gown, gold tiara, and more to be sold at auction

article

Fans of Hollywood icon Mae West will get the opportunity to bid for the actress’ prized possessions for a two-day event later this year.

The actress, playwright, comedian, producer and singer’s memorabilia will consist of her silk gowns and embellished tiaras and headpieces, along with film scripts and fan letters, according to at Julien’s Auctions, the firm in charge of the bidding.

One of the most noteworthy pieces up for grabs will be West’s custom-made red satin gown worn which she wore in the 1950 production of "Diamond Lil." The gown has layered tulle sleeves and layered tulle embellishments on the skirt down to the train. Its foliate trim details the dress, along with beads, sequins and faceted glass in a metal casing, all in the color ruby. The piece is estimated to sell for $10,000 to $20,000.

Another famous piece for sale is West’s custom-made gold lamé headdress. West was seen with the piece in photographs taken by G. Maillard Kesslere circa 1944, which were used for teasers for the Broadway play, "Catherine was Great." The piece with red and gold embellishments is estimated to generate bids of $1,000 to $2,000.

One of the most important items in the collection is a "dialogue continuity" script from the actress' most famous film, “Don’t Call Me Madame,” released in 1933 and co-starred Cary Grant. It's annotated with the West's edits in the script as well as the working title of the film. The script is estimated to sell for $2,000 to $3,000.

Another important piece in West’s wardrobe is for sale. It’s a custom-made silk maxi dress in the color chestnut, detailed with ivory polka dots. It was worn by the star in 1940 and is expected to generate a bid of $1,000 to $2,000.

West’s gold-tone tiara will also be available to bidders. The piece features a painted faceted glass stage with small diamonds detailing the entire crown. It has a red diamond in the center with two green diamonds on the outside. It was worn by West in her role as Catherine II of Russia in her self-penned 1944-1945 Broadway play, “Catherine was Great.” The item is estimated to sell for $800 to $1,000.

West, who was known for her many one-liners, said “I never worry about diets. The only carrots that interest me are the number you get in a diamond.”

The auction will be held Nov. 1.