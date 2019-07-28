Inside a Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home that's hitting the auction block

If you’re a fan of Frank Lloyd Wright and want to live in a home connected to the nature around it, now’s your chance.

The Sondern-Adler home, designed in 1939 by the world-famous architect, will hit the auction block next month.

It was completed a year later and expanded in 1948. The main residence, located in Kansas City, Missouri, is 3,000 square feet and features three bedrooms and three bathrooms and is surrounded by 1.5 acres of heavily-wooded and hilly grounds. It boasts “tidewater red cedar” ceilings with “clerestory windows and integrated lighting,” according to Heritage Auctions, the company hosting the bidding. Some of the original furniture will remain when the home is purchased.

The home also features a single cantilevered roof and walls of glass, designed in an effort by Wright to connect people with the natural outdoor environment surrounding the home.

“He is known for what he thought of as ‘organic architecture’ which was architecture that was connected to the nature around it,” Brent Lewis, Heritage Auction’s director of design, told Fox 4 Kansas City.

Nestled in a quiet neighborhood and hidden from the nearby road, the home is one of Wright’s numerous Usonian-style residences, which he developed in an effort to create affordable housing after witnessing the effects of the Great Depression in 1929.

“Frank Lloyd Wright built, in a modest way, for the middle-class family. It was his vision for how America should grow into the future,” Lewis said.

The era in which the home was built was marked a major comeback for Wright, who started his career in the late-1800s. After spending in time in Japan, his return to the U.S. turned into a financial struggle as “commissions were scarce” though his innovation flourished. But, he revitalized his career in the mid-1930s when he designed the famed Fallingwater home near Pittsburgh for Edgar J. Kaufmann. In the mid-1950s, Wright completed his design for the Guggenheim Museum in New York City.

The Sondern-Adler home will be available to bidders on Aug. 12 and there is no minimum starting bid.