Lyft to price shares 'above' target range ahead of IPO: Report

Lyft Inc. is reportedly expected to price its shares above the previous targeted range of between $62 and $68 ahead of its initial public offering on Friday.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Lyft has told investors that it will likely price its shares above its previous estimates but it is unlikely that it will reach as high as $80 per share.

Shares will be priced late Thursday ahead of the ride-hailing service's debut.

