Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman $500B lawsuit the tip of iceberg: Judge Napolitano

A California mother who claims that the nationwide college bribery scheme prevented her son from being accepted into an elite university is reportedly suing actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman for $500 billion.

The "Fuller House" and "Desperate Housewives" actors, along with 30 other parents who were allegedly involved, are being accused of defrauding and inflicting emotional distress.

However, Fox News Senior Judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano said the litigation is “wildly speculative” and will be hard to prove.

“Whose life is worth half a trillion when they are 21 years old?” he said during an appearance on FOX Business’ “Mornings with Maria” on Monday. “When you file a document with the court you’re representing to the court that you could prove the allegations in there.”

William “Rick” Singer, the mastermind behind the scheme, said he helped more than 750 families get their kids into schools in what federal officials described as the largest college admissions scam in history. This presents a much more complex issue, according to Judge Napolitano.

“What would parents do if they had been indicted? They thought this was through and they were never going to get caught. They didn’t even see the criminality in it,” he said. “They’re going to tell the feds about others who have done it. So this is the tip of an iceberg.”